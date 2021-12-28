The North Carolina Tar Heels will play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 58 points in eight of 12 games this season.

South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in three of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.7, is 0.3 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tar Heels games this season feature an average total of 66.7 points, a number 8.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Tar Heels have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

North Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks allow (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 479.7 yards per game, 122.6 more yards than the 357.1 the Gamecocks allow per outing.

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up more than 357.1 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 9 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Gamecocks score 21.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Tar Heels give up (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks average 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels allow per outing (407.8).

When South Carolina churns out over 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (15).

Season Stats