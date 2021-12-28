The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 20.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Fighting Irish score 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys give up (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 415.8 yards per game, 142.2 more yards than the 273.6 the Cowboys allow per matchup.

When Notre Dame picks up over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Cowboys have forced (18).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This year, the Cowboys have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Cowboys put up 12.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.

The Cowboys rack up 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish allow per outing (339.1).

Oklahoma State is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team amasses more than 339.1 yards.

This year the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats