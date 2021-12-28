Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in six of 12 games this season.
- In 40% of Utah's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.
- Saturday's total is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 11.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 7-5 in their 12 games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more so far this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- This year, the Buckeyes rack up 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).
- When Ohio State records more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes allow per outing.
- When Ohio State piles up over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 4-6-0 this season.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes allow (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up (366.7).
- When Utah totals more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14