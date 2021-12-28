The Ohio State Buckeyes will meet the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in six of 12 games this season.

In 40% of Utah's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.

Saturday's total is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 11.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 7-5 in their 12 games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).

When Ohio State records more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes allow per outing.

When Ohio State piles up over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 4-6-0 this season.

Utah's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes allow (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up (366.7).

When Utah totals more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats