Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 60 points six of 11 times.
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in six of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 9.8 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 9.2 points above the 50.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 2.8 more than Wednesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- In Oklahoma's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Sooners put up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks surrender (25.5).
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners collect 441.6 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 370.5 the Ducks allow per outing.
- In games that Oklahoma amasses more than 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Ducks average 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (25.3).
- Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Ducks average 418.0 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners allow.
- When Oregon picks up over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This season the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.0
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22