The Oklahoma Sooners will meet the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 60 points six of 11 times.

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in six of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 9.8 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.2 points above the 50.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 2.8 more than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Oklahoma has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Sooners put up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks surrender (25.5).

When Oklahoma puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners collect 441.6 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 370.5 the Ducks allow per outing.

In games that Oklahoma amasses more than 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Ducks average 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks average 418.0 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners allow.

When Oregon picks up over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This season the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).

Season Stats