Arkansas vs. Penn State Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over 47.5 points nine of 13 times.
- In 41.7% of Penn State's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 6.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Razorbacks games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Razorbacks have an against the spread record of 3-3-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- This year, the Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team records more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions give up per outing.
- In games that Arkansas piles up more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .
Penn State Stats and Trends
- In Penn State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Penn State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in 12 opportunities (25%).
- The Nittany Lions average just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).
- When Penn State scores more than 24.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (371.3).
- Penn State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 371.3 yards.
- This year the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Penn State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
381.7
371.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.0
9
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
19