The Outback Bowl will see the Arkansas Razorbacks battle the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas' games this season have gone over 47.5 points nine of 13 times.

In 41.7% of Penn State's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Razorbacks games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Razorbacks have an against the spread record of 3-3-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, the Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team records more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks collect 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions give up per outing.

In games that Arkansas piles up more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Penn State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

The Nittany Lions average just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).

When Penn State scores more than 24.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (371.3).

Penn State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 371.3 yards.

This year the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).

Season Stats