The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 17 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-9).

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.

Washington's games have gone over 45.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.8 points under the 48.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).

The Eagles score 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per matchup the Football Team allow.

Philadelphia is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.

The Eagles collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Football Team give up per contest (373.4).

Philadelphia is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 373.4 yards.

This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (16).

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-10-0 this year.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Football Team put up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.

Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.

The Football Team rack up only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles give up per contest (320.2).

Washington is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 320.2 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Washington has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Philadelphia is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.

The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in eight road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total four times.

Eagles away games this season average 47.1 total points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

