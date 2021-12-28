Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 17 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-9).

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 45.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.8 points under the 48.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.2 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Philadelphia is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).
  • The Eagles score 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per matchup the Football Team allow.
  • Philadelphia is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.
  • The Eagles collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Football Team give up per contest (373.4).
  • Philadelphia is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 373.4 yards.
  • This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with Washington.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-10-0 this year.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).
  • Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team put up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.
  • Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.
  • The Football Team rack up only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles give up per contest (320.2).
  • Washington is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 320.2 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Washington has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Philadelphia is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in eight road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total four times.
  • Eagles away games this season average 47.1 total points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

