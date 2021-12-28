The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and Houston Texans (4-11) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in nine of 15 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in seven of 15 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 41.6 points per game, 2.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.5 points fewer than the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total in this game is equal to the average total in Texans games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per contest the Texans surrender.

When San Francisco scores more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The 49ers collect just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans allow per outing (380.9).

San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 380.9 yards.

This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Texans have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in four chances).

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Texans average 16.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the 49ers give up (22.3).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Texans collect 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per outing (318.9).

When Houston totals more than 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

San Francisco has hit the over in four of seven games at home this year.

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.2 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 2-5 overall.

In seven road games this season, Houston has gone over the total twice.

This season, Texans away games average 45.2 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

