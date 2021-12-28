Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and Houston Texans (4-11) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in nine of 15 games this season.
  • Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in seven of 15 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 41.6 points per game, 2.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 4.5 points fewer than the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • 49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5-point total in this game is equal to the average total in Texans games this season.
  • San Francisco has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per contest the Texans surrender.
  • When San Francisco scores more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans allow per outing (380.9).
  • San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 380.9 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).
  • In Houston's 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans average 16.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the 49ers give up (22.3).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
  • The Texans collect 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per outing (318.9).
  • When Houston totals more than 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This year the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • San Francisco has hit the over in four of seven games at home this year.
  • The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.2 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 2-5 overall.
  • In seven road games this season, Houston has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Texans away games average 45.2 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

