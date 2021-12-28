The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.

In 46.7% of Detroit's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 3.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks rack up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions give up per matchup (25.7).

When Seattle puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2), than the Lions allow per outing (372.1).

When Seattle piles up over 372.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has 10 wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 8-2 in their 10 games when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Lions collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks allow per outing (385.5).

In games that Detroit piles up over 385.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Seattle is 3-4 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, at home this season.

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

Seattle has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 46.4 points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

In away games, Detroit is 5-3 against the spread, and 0-7-1 overall.

Detroit has gone over the total twice in eight road games this year.

Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

