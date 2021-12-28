Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • In 46.7% of Detroit's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 3.2 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Seattle's 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Seahawks rack up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions give up per matchup (25.7).
  • When Seattle puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks average 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2), than the Lions allow per outing (372.1).
  • When Seattle piles up over 372.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has 10 wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 8-2 in their 10 games when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.
  • Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Lions collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks allow per outing (385.5).
  • In games that Detroit piles up over 385.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Seattle is 3-4 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, at home this season.
  • The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Seattle has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 46.4 points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • In away games, Detroit is 5-3 against the spread, and 0-7-1 overall.
  • Detroit has gone over the total twice in eight road games this year.
  • Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.