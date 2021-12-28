The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and New York Jets (4-11) will meet in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of New York's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 47.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 50.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Buccaneers average 29.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.9 per contest the Jets give up.

When Tampa Bay records more than 29.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Buccaneers collect only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per outing (391.3).

In games that Tampa Bay amasses more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York is 5-10-0 against the spread this year.

New York's games this season have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).

The Jets put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).

New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.

The Jets average 318.7 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 329.6 the Buccaneers give up.

In games that New York totals over 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 26 turnovers.

Home and road insights

New York is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

In five of eight games at home this year, New York has hit the over.

Jets home games this season average 44.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in three of eight road games this year.

Buccaneers away games this season average 50.5 total points, 5.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

