December 28, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and New York Jets (4-11) will meet in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of New York's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 50.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Buccaneers average 29.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.9 per contest the Jets give up.
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 29.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per outing (391.3).
  • In games that Tampa Bay amasses more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • New York is 5-10-0 against the spread this year.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).
  • The Jets put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).
  • New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.
  • The Jets average 318.7 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 329.6 the Buccaneers give up.
  • In games that New York totals over 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This year the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 26 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • New York is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.
  • In five of eight games at home this year, New York has hit the over.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.
  • Tampa Bay has gone over the total in three of eight road games this year.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 50.5 total points, 5.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

