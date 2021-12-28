The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will attempt to extend their six-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Miami's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 2.7 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.5 points under the 44 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 7.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.8 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This season, the Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Titans rack up just 1.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Titans collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (340.6), than the Dolphins allow per matchup (349.1).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 349.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 8-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Dolphins are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Miami's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Dolphins rack up 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans allow.

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Dolphins rack up just 18.5 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Titans allow (333.2).

Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 333.2 yards.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (20).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tennessee is 6-2 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in eight home games this season.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 48.7 points, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In six road games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.

Dolphins away games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

