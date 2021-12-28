Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will attempt to extend their six-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Miami's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 2.7 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 2.5 points under the 44 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 7.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.8 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This season, the Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Titans rack up just 1.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
  • The Titans collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (340.6), than the Dolphins allow per matchup (349.1).
  • In games that Tennessee churns out over 349.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Miami is 8-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Dolphins are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Miami's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Dolphins rack up 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans allow.
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up just 18.5 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Titans allow (333.2).
  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 333.2 yards.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tennessee is 6-2 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • The Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total twice in eight home games this season.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 48.7 points, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.
  • On the road, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In six road games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • Dolphins away games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

