The Tennessee Volunteers will battle the Purdue Boilermakers in the Music City Bowl.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 63.5 points seven of 12 times.

Purdue's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 62.0 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 52.9 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this year.

So far this season, the Volunteers have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Volunteers rack up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers give up (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers collect 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (341.6).

In games that Tennessee picks up over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (16).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).

Purdue's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Boilermakers put up 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers give up.

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up (404.6).

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 404.6 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

