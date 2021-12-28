Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over 63.5 points seven of 12 times.
- Purdue's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 62.0 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 52.9 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Volunteers have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Tennessee has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Volunteers rack up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers give up (20.5).
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.5 points.
- The Volunteers collect 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (341.6).
- In games that Tennessee picks up over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Boilermakers put up 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers give up.
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up (404.6).
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 404.6 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16