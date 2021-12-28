The Gator Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies average 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per contest the Demon Deacons allow.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies rack up 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons give up per contest.

In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons score 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies surrender (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team scores more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies give up.

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team piles up over 327.5 yards.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).

Season Stats