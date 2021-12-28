Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Gator Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

  • Texas A&M is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Aggies average 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per contest the Demon Deacons allow.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons give up per contest.
  • In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • In Wake Forest's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Demon Deacons score 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies surrender (15.9).
  • Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team scores more than 15.9 points.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies give up.
  • Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team piles up over 327.5 yards.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsWake Forest

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.2

15.9

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

391.5

Avg. Total Yards

469.2

327.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

424.2

16

Giveaways

20

15

Takeaways

27