The Las Vegas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 42 points six of 12 times.

Arizona State's games have gone over 42 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is 13.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

The 37.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 42 total in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 10.5 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Badgers have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Wisconsin has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Badgers average 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils surrender per contest (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers average 48.0 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (329.2).

When Wisconsin amasses over 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times, three more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona State is 4-6-0 this season.

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Sun Devils put up 13.3 more points per game (29.7) than the Badgers give up (16.4).

When Arizona State puts up more than 16.4 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Sun Devils average 401.3 yards per game, 160.5 more yards than the 240.8 the Badgers allow.

When Arizona State piles up over 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (22).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats