December 29, 2021
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

A.J. Brown will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) take the field in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 760 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 94 times and has collected 57 catches and four touchdowns (50.7 yards per game).
  • Brown has been the target of 94 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The 258 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Dolphins' defense is sixth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Brown was targeted 16 times and racked up 145 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Brown has racked up 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 16 targets over his last three games.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

Chester Rogers

39

8.0%

26

284

1

3

4.2%

