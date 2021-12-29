A.J. Brown will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) take the field in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 760 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 94 times and has collected 57 catches and four touchdowns (50.7 yards per game).

Brown has been the target of 94 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have called a pass in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

The 258 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Dolphins' defense is sixth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Brown was targeted 16 times and racked up 145 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Brown has racked up 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 16 targets over his last three games.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0% Chester Rogers 39 8.0% 26 284 1 3 4.2%

