A.J. Green will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Green has 47 catches (on 77 targets) for 751 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 50.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.

Green has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Green has averaged 56 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Green has caught a touchdown pass against the Cowboys once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The 258.1 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Green was targeted three times, totaling 33 yards on one reception (averaging 33 yards per catch).

Green has caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 199 yards, averaging 66.3 yards during his last three games.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive