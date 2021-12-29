Publish date:
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Green has 47 catches (on 77 targets) for 751 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 50.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.0% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.
- Green has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Green has averaged 56 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Green has caught a touchdown pass against the Cowboys once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The 258.1 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Green was targeted three times, totaling 33 yards on one reception (averaging 33 yards per catch).
- Green has caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 199 yards, averaging 66.3 yards during his last three games.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
