Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

A.J. Green will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Green has 47 catches (on 77 targets) for 751 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 50.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.
  • Green has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Green has averaged 56 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Green has caught a touchdown pass against the Cowboys once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 258.1 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Green was targeted three times, totaling 33 yards on one reception (averaging 33 yards per catch).
  • Green has caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 199 yards, averaging 66.3 yards during his last three games.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive