Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in nine of 12 games this season.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.7, is 24.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 21.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.3, 4.8 points more than Friday's over/under of 57.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Crimson Tide put up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats surrender (16.1).
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 495.0 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats allow per contest.
- In games that Alabama churns out more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bearcats average 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).
- Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.
- The Bearcats collect 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up (305.1).
- When Cincinnati piles up more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
- This season the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495.0
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32