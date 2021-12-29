The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in nine of 12 games this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.7, is 24.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 21.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.3, 4.8 points more than Friday's over/under of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those matchups.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Crimson Tide put up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats surrender (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide average 495.0 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats allow per contest.

In games that Alabama churns out more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bearcats average 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats collect 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up (305.1).

When Cincinnati piles up more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

This season the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

