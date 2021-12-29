Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 720 yards on 197 attempts (48.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 40 passes for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has received 197 of his team's 436 carries this season (45.2%).
- The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Kamara has averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Panthers, 20.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara, in nine matchups against the Panthers, has run for a TD five times, including multiple scores in two games.
- Allowing 118.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Saints are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Dolphins, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has eight catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
197
45.2%
720
4
30
46.9%
3.7
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
53
12.2%
311
5
13
20.3%
5.9
Jameis Winston
32
7.3%
166
1
4
6.2%
5.2
