Before Alvin Kamara hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 720 yards on 197 attempts (48.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

He's also caught 40 passes for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has received 197 of his team's 436 carries this season (45.2%).

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Kamara has averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Panthers, 20.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara, in nine matchups against the Panthers, has run for a TD five times, including multiple scores in two games.

Allowing 118.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.

The Saints are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Dolphins, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has eight catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 197 45.2% 720 4 30 46.9% 3.7 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 53 12.2% 311 5 13 20.3% 5.9 Jameis Winston 32 7.3% 166 1 4 6.2% 5.2

