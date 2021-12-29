Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Before Alvin Kamara hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 720 yards on 197 attempts (48.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 40 passes for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 197 of his team's 436 carries this season (45.2%).
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Kamara has averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Panthers, 20.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara, in nine matchups against the Panthers, has run for a TD five times, including multiple scores in two games.
  • Allowing 118.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Saints are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Dolphins, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has eight catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

