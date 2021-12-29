Publish date:
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season St.Brown has 74 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.
- St.Brown has been the target of 18.7% (98 total) of his team's 524 passing attempts this season.
- St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have thrown the football in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks are allowing 284.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times, picking up 91 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, St.Brown has caught 25 passes on 34 targets for 254 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 84.7 yards per game.
St.Brown's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
D'Andre Swift
70
13.4%
56
429
2
6
10.7%
Powered By Data Skrive