Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player props available for Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season St.Brown has 74 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.
  • St.Brown has been the target of 18.7% (98 total) of his team's 524 passing attempts this season.
  • St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have thrown the football in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks are allowing 284.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times, picking up 91 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, St.Brown has caught 25 passes on 34 targets for 254 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 84.7 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

D'Andre Swift

70

13.4%

56

429

2

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive