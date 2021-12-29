There will be player props available for Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season St.Brown has 74 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.

St.Brown has been the target of 18.7% (98 total) of his team's 524 passing attempts this season.

St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have thrown the football in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks are allowing 284.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times, picking up 91 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, St.Brown has caught 25 passes on 34 targets for 254 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 84.7 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7% D'Andre Swift 70 13.4% 56 429 2 6 10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive