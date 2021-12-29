There will be player prop bets available for Antonio Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) meet the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has 39 catches on 57 targets for 519 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 34.6 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 8.9% (57 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.

Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

In his one matchup against the Jets, Brown's 78 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (87.5).

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.

Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

The Jets have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Panthers, Brown was targeted 15 times and recorded 10 catches for 101 yards.

Over his last three games, Brown has collected 101 yards on 10 catches, averaging 33.7 yards per game on 15 targets.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

