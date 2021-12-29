Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Antonio Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

There will be player prop bets available for Antonio Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) meet the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has 39 catches on 57 targets for 519 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 34.6 yards per game.
  • Brown has been the target of 8.9% (57 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In his one matchup against the Jets, Brown's 78 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (87.5).
  • Brown caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.
  • Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Panthers, Brown was targeted 15 times and recorded 10 catches for 101 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Brown has collected 101 yards on 10 catches, averaging 33.7 yards per game on 15 targets.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

