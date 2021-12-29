Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 891 yards (59.4 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 237, or 56.7%, of his team's 418 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Gibson's 45.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Eagles, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Allowing 104.6 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the ninth-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Eagles have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Cowboys, Gibson ran the ball six times for 29 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
- He tacked on two receptions for 29 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
- He has tacked on 10 catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
237
56.7%
891
6
38
58.5%
3.8
Taylor Heinicke
56
13.4%
296
1
10
15.4%
5.3
J.D. McKissic
48
11.5%
212
2
6
9.2%
4.4
Jaret Patterson
50
12.0%
188
1
5
7.7%
3.8
