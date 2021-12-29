Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Antonio Gibson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 891 yards (59.4 per game), with six touchdowns.

He has tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 237, or 56.7%, of his team's 418 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Gibson's 45.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Eagles, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 104.6 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the ninth-ranked run defense in the league.

The Eagles have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Cowboys, Gibson ran the ball six times for 29 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).

He tacked on two receptions for 29 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

He has tacked on 10 catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 237 56.7% 891 6 38 58.5% 3.8 Taylor Heinicke 56 13.4% 296 1 10 15.4% 5.3 J.D. McKissic 48 11.5% 212 2 6 9.2% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 50 12.0% 188 1 5 7.7% 3.8

Powered By Data Skrive