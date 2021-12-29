Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Antonio Gibson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 891 yards (59.4 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 237, or 56.7%, of his team's 418 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Gibson's 45.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Eagles, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 104.6 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the ninth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Eagles have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Cowboys, Gibson ran the ball six times for 29 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
  • He tacked on two receptions for 29 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on 10 catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

237

56.7%

891

6

38

58.5%

3.8

Taylor Heinicke

56

13.4%

296

1

10

15.4%

5.3

J.D. McKissic

48

11.5%

212

2

6

9.2%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

50

12.0%

188

1

5

7.7%

3.8

Powered By Data Skrive