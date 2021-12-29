Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 12.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 70.4 points, a number 14.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Rebels put up 35.9 points per game, 16.7 more than the Bears give up per contest (19.2).
- When Ole Miss records more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per outing (348.5).
- When Ole Miss amasses more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this year.
- The Bears are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.
- Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- This year the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25).
- When Baylor records more than 25 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per contest (428.8).
- In games that Baylor amasses over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24