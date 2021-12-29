The Ole Miss Rebels will battle the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 12.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 70.4 points, a number 14.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

In Ole Miss' 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Rebels have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Rebels put up 35.9 points per game, 16.7 more than the Bears give up per contest (19.2).

When Ole Miss records more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per outing (348.5).

When Ole Miss amasses more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this year.

The Bears are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This year the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25).

When Baylor records more than 25 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per contest (428.8).

In games that Baylor amasses over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats