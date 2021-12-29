Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Brandon Aiyuk's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Aiyuk has 46 catches (on 71 targets) for 625 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 41.7 yards per game.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 15.5% (71 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 253.7 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Aiyuk was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Aiyuk has caught 11 passes (17 targets) for 138 yards (46.0 per game) and has two touchdowns during his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

