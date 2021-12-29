Before placing any wagers on Brandon Aiyuk's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Aiyuk has 46 catches (on 71 targets) for 625 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 41.7 yards per game.

Aiyuk has been the target of 15.5% (71 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

The 253.7 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Aiyuk was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.

Aiyuk has caught 11 passes (17 targets) for 138 yards (46.0 per game) and has two touchdowns during his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive