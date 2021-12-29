Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Braxton Berrios, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Berrios' New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios has put together a 366-yard season on 38 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 24.4 receiving yards.

Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.

Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Berrios caught five passes for 37 yards while being targeted six times.

Berrios' over his last three games stat line reveals 12 catches for 115 yards. He put up 38.3 yards per game, and was targeted 17 times.

Berrios' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

Powered By Data Skrive