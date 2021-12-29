Publish date:
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Berrios has put together a 366-yard season on 38 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 24.4 receiving yards.
- Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
- Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Berrios caught five passes for 37 yards while being targeted six times.
- Berrios' over his last three games stat line reveals 12 catches for 115 yards. He put up 38.3 yards per game, and was targeted 17 times.
Berrios' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Braxton Berrios
53
9.6%
38
366
1
5
7.8%
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
