December 29, 2021
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Braxton Berrios, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Berrios' New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Berrios has put together a 366-yard season on 38 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 24.4 receiving yards.
  • Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
  • Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Berrios caught five passes for 37 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Berrios' over his last three games stat line reveals 12 catches for 115 yards. He put up 38.3 yards per game, and was targeted 17 times.

Berrios' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

