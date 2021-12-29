Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bills (9-6) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) will face each other in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo's games this season have gone over 44.5 points eight of 15 times.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 2.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 0.2 points above the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Buffalo's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Buffalo has eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bills average just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons give up (26.7).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.
  • The Bills rack up only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per matchup (364.9).
  • Buffalo is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 364.9 yards.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Falcons.
  • In Atlanta's 15 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Atlanta's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Falcons rack up just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills allow (17.6).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 17.6 points.
  • The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills allow per outing (287.9).
  • In games that Atlanta amasses more than 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 14.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are 3-0 ATS.
  • Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • This season on the road, Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • Atlanta has hit the over in four of eight away games this year.
  • The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.