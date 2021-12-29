The Buffalo Bills (9-6) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) will face each other in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 44.5 points eight of 15 times.

Atlanta's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 2.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.2 points above the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Buffalo has eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bills average just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons give up (26.7).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.

The Bills rack up only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per matchup (364.9).

Buffalo is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 364.9 yards.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 15 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Atlanta's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Falcons rack up just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills allow (17.6).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 17.6 points.

The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills allow per outing (287.9).

In games that Atlanta amasses more than 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home.

At home, as 14.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are 3-0 ATS.

Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

This season on the road, Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Atlanta has hit the over in four of eight away games this year.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

