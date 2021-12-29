Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Cam Newton has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 225 rushing yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In seven matchups against the Saints, Newton averaged 192 passing yards per game, 123.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Saints.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Newton put together a 61-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 53.8% of his passes with one interception.
  • He added five carries for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
  • Newton has thrown for 395 passing yards over his last three games (131.7 per game) and has a 54.1% completion percentage (40-of-74), throwing one touchdown pass with three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 160 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive