Publish date:
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 225 rushing yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
- The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Saints.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In seven matchups against the Saints, Newton averaged 192 passing yards per game, 123.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Saints.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Newton put together a 61-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 53.8% of his passes with one interception.
- He added five carries for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
- Newton has thrown for 395 passing yards over his last three games (131.7 per game) and has a 54.1% completion percentage (40-of-74), throwing one touchdown pass with three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 160 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive