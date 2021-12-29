Cam Newton has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 225 rushing yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In seven matchups against the Saints, Newton averaged 192 passing yards per game, 123.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Saints.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Newton put together a 61-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 53.8% of his passes with one interception.

He added five carries for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Newton has thrown for 395 passing yards over his last three games (131.7 per game) and has a 54.1% completion percentage (40-of-74), throwing one touchdown pass with three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 160 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

