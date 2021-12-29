Publish date:
Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has reeled in 26 passes (on 51 targets) for 228 yards (15.2 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Brate has been the target of 51 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 7.9% of the target share.
- Brate (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Brate collected 10 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brate did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jets.
- This week Brate will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Brate put together an 11-yard performance against the Panthers last week on two catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.
- Brate's stat line over his last three outings shows six catches for 44 yards and one touchdown. He put up 14.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 12 times.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
51
7.9%
26
228
3
18
16.4%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive