Before placing any bets on Cameron Brate's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has reeled in 26 passes (on 51 targets) for 228 yards (15.2 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Brate has been the target of 51 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 7.9% of the target share.

Brate (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Brate collected 10 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brate did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jets.

This week Brate will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Brate put together an 11-yard performance against the Panthers last week on two catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.

Brate's stat line over his last three outings shows six catches for 44 yards and one touchdown. He put up 14.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 12 times.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 51 7.9% 26 228 3 18 16.4% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

