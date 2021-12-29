CeeDee Lamb has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 114 times and has registered 74 catches and six touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 19.7% (114 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Lamb's 64 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cardinals are 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cardinals.

The 225.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lamb was targeted five times, totaling 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab).

Lamb has contributed with 17 receptions for 177 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

