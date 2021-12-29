Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

CeeDee Lamb has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 114 times and has registered 74 catches and six touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 19.7% (114 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.
  • Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Lamb's 64 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cardinals are 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cardinals.
  • The 225.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cardinals have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lamb was targeted five times, totaling 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab).
  • Lamb has contributed with 17 receptions for 177 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

Cedrick Wilson

49

8.4%

34

448

3

6

6.9%

