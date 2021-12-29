Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted 114 times and has registered 74 catches and six touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 19.7% (114 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.
- Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Lamb's 64 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cardinals are 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cardinals.
- The 225.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Lamb was targeted five times, totaling 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab).
- Lamb has contributed with 17 receptions for 177 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
Cedrick Wilson
49
8.4%
34
448
3
6
6.9%
