December 29, 2021
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Giants (4-11) will fight to snap their four-game slide in a Week 17 clash with the Chicago Bears (5-10).

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • In 60% of New York's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 37.5.
  • Sunday's total is 3.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.7 points lower than the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Chicago's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 17.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Giants allow per matchup (24.3).
  • When Chicago scores more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Bears average 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Giants give up per outing (363.9).
  • Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 363.9 yards.
  • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).
  • In New York's 15 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Giants have just two against the spread wins in nine games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears allow (24.9).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.9 points.
  • The Giants average 23.0 fewer yards per game (303.5) than the Bears allow (326.5).
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 326.5 yards.
  • This season the Giants have turned the ball over 23 times, 11 more than the Bears' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • Chicago has gone over the total twice in seven home games this year.
  • This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).
  • New York is 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, on the road.
  • This season, in eight road games, New York has gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Giants away games average 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

