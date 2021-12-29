The New York Giants (4-11) will fight to snap their four-game slide in a Week 17 clash with the Chicago Bears (5-10).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.

In 60% of New York's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 37.5.

Sunday's total is 3.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 11.7 points lower than the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 17.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Giants allow per matchup (24.3).

When Chicago scores more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bears average 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Giants give up per outing (363.9).

Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 363.9 yards.

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Chicago's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

In New York's 15 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Giants have just two against the spread wins in nine games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears allow (24.9).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.9 points.

The Giants average 23.0 fewer yards per game (303.5) than the Bears allow (326.5).

New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 326.5 yards.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 23 times, 11 more than the Bears' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

Chicago has gone over the total twice in seven home games this year.

This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

New York is 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, on the road.

This season, in eight road games, New York has gone over the total five times.

This season, Giants away games average 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.