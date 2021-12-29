Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chris Conley, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Conley's Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds

Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conley's stat line this year shows 21 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 21.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 35 times.

So far this season, 7.3% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Conley's way.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Conley's 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the 49ers are 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conley caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the 49ers.

Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are giving up 231.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Conley was targeted three times and racked up 60 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Conley's stat line in his last three games shows seven catches for 92 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 30.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted nine times.

Conley's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

