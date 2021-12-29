Before Chuba Hubbard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has churned out a team-high 509 rushing yards (33.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 10.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 153 yards.

He has handled 146, or 36.2%, of his team's 403 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Hubbard's 10 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Saints are 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Saints.

In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fifth in the NFL, conceding 95.9 yards per game.

This season the Saints are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Hubbard rushed for nine yards on six carries.

Hubbard has rushed for 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 146 36.2% 509 4 20 32.8% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 24.6% 442 1 16 26.2% 4.5 Cam Newton 46 11.4% 225 5 8 13.1% 4.9 Sam Darnold 38 9.4% 196 5 8 13.1% 5.2

