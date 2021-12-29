Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has churned out a team-high 509 rushing yards (33.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 10.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 153 yards.
- He has handled 146, or 36.2%, of his team's 403 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Hubbard's 10 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Saints are 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Saints.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fifth in the NFL, conceding 95.9 yards per game.
- This season the Saints are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Buccaneers, Hubbard rushed for nine yards on six carries.
- Hubbard has rushed for 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
146
36.2%
509
4
20
32.8%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
24.6%
442
1
16
26.2%
4.5
Cam Newton
46
11.4%
225
5
8
13.1%
4.9
Sam Darnold
38
9.4%
196
5
8
13.1%
5.2
