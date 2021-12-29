Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before Chuba Hubbard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has churned out a team-high 509 rushing yards (33.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 10.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 153 yards.
  • He has handled 146, or 36.2%, of his team's 403 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Hubbard's 10 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Saints are 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Saints.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fifth in the NFL, conceding 95.9 yards per game.
  • This season the Saints are ranked sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Hubbard rushed for nine yards on six carries.
  • Hubbard has rushed for 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

146

36.2%

509

4

20

32.8%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

24.6%

442

1

16

26.2%

4.5

Cam Newton

46

11.4%

225

5

8

13.1%

4.9

Sam Darnold

38

9.4%

196

5

8

13.1%

5.2

