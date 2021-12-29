AFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

In 60% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 40.5.

The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 0.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.1 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Monday's total.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Browns score 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers give up per matchup (24.7).

When Cleveland scores more than 24.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers give up per contest (368.4).

When Cleveland picks up over 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-9-0 this year.

So far this season, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Steelers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns surrender (21.9).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Steelers rack up just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.0).

Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 321.0 yards.

This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Browns have forced 18 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh is 5-2-1 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or greater.

This year, Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of eight games at home.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

This season away from home, Cleveland is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

This season, in four of seven away games Cleveland has gone over the total.

This season, Browns away games average 48.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.