Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • In 60% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 40.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 0.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.1 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Monday's total.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Cleveland has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns score 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers give up per matchup (24.7).
  • When Cleveland scores more than 24.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers give up per contest (368.4).
  • When Cleveland picks up over 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-9-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns surrender (21.9).
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.0).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 321.0 yards.
  • This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Browns have forced 18 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh is 5-2-1 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of eight games at home.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).
  • This season away from home, Cleveland is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • This season, in four of seven away games Cleveland has gone over the total.
  • This season, Browns away games average 48.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.