Before placing any bets on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Edwards-Helaire, has carried the ball 119 times for 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (8.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's taken 119 of those attempts (31.4%).

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 92.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bengals have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 96 yards on 28 carries (32.0 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

