Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has reeled in 132 passes for a team-high 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times and averages 115.6 yards per game.
- Kupp has been the target of 32.8% (177 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Kupp had 35 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 77.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (112.5).
- Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, totaling 109 yards on 10 receptions.
- Over his last three games, Kupp has 32 receptions (41 targets) for 368 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 122.7 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Odell Beckham Jr.
70
-
37
480
4
10
-
