December 29, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Cooper Kupp has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has reeled in 132 passes for a team-high 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times and averages 115.6 yards per game.
  • Kupp has been the target of 32.8% (177 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
  • With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Kupp had 35 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 77.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (112.5).
  • Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, totaling 109 yards on 10 receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Kupp has 32 receptions (41 targets) for 368 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 122.7 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Odell Beckham Jr.

70

-

37

480

4

10

-

