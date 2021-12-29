Cooper Kupp has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has reeled in 132 passes for a team-high 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times and averages 115.6 yards per game.

Kupp has been the target of 32.8% (177 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Kupp had 35 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 77.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (112.5).

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, totaling 109 yards on 10 receptions.

Over his last three games, Kupp has 32 receptions (41 targets) for 368 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 122.7 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

