Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before placing any bets on Cordarrelle Patterson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 49 passes for 523 yards (34.9 per game) with five TDs.
  • He has handled 140, or 39.0%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bills are 12.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Bills Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the NFL, allowing 114.8 yards per game.
  • Patterson and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Patterson rushed seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Patterson has 90 yards on 34 carries (30.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

Powered By Data Skrive