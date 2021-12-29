Before placing any bets on Cordarrelle Patterson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

And he has caught 49 passes for 523 yards (34.9 per game) with five TDs.

He has handled 140, or 39.0%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bills are 12.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Bills Patterson has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the NFL, allowing 114.8 yards per game.

Patterson and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Patterson rushed seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.

Patterson has 90 yards on 34 carries (30.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

Powered By Data Skrive