Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- And he has caught 49 passes for 523 yards (34.9 per game) with five TDs.
- He has handled 140, or 39.0%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bills are 12.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Bills Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the NFL, allowing 114.8 yards per game.
- Patterson and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Patterson rushed seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Patterson has 90 yards on 34 carries (30.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
140
39.0%
579
6
28
50.0%
4.1
Mike Davis
124
34.5%
431
2
14
25.0%
3.5
Matt Ryan
37
10.3%
73
1
10
17.9%
2.0
Qadree Ollison
17
4.7%
67
0
2
3.6%
3.9
