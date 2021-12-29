Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Courtland Sutton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-8) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 703 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times and averages 46.9 yards per game.
  • Sutton has been the target of 90 of his team's 488 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his five matchups against the Chargers, Sutton's 57.2 receiving yards average is 14.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 33 yards.
  • During his last three games, Sutton has caught seven passes on 14 targets for 54 yards, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Jerry Jeudy

51

10.5%

36

437

0

3

5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive