Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 703 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times and averages 46.9 yards per game.
- Sutton has been the target of 90 of his team's 488 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chargers.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his five matchups against the Chargers, Sutton's 57.2 receiving yards average is 14.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 33 yards.
- During his last three games, Sutton has caught seven passes on 14 targets for 54 yards, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
Jerry Jeudy
51
10.5%
36
437
0
3
5.3%
Powered By Data Skrive