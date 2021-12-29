Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Courtland Sutton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-8) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 703 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times and averages 46.9 yards per game.

Sutton has been the target of 90 of his team's 488 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his five matchups against the Chargers, Sutton's 57.2 receiving yards average is 14.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 33 yards.

During his last three games, Sutton has caught seven passes on 14 targets for 54 yards, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

