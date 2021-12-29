There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Andre Swift before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has picked up a team-high 555 rushing yards (37.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 56 catches for 429 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 140 of those attempts (36.9%).

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 114.6 yards per game.

The Seahawks have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Swift has 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

