Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's team-high 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 per game) have come on 83 catches (144 targets) plus four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 144 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Moore has averaged 70.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Saints have given up 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Moore put together a 55-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on five catches while being targeted 11 times.
- In his last three games, Moore's 17 receptions have turned into 187 yards (62.3 ypg). He's been targeted 32 times.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.3%
18
250
1
2
4.3%
