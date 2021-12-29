Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for D.J. Moore, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's team-high 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 per game) have come on 83 catches (144 targets) plus four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 144 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Moore has averaged 70.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.

The Saints have given up 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Moore put together a 55-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on five catches while being targeted 11 times.

In his last three games, Moore's 17 receptions have turned into 187 yards (62.3 ypg). He's been targeted 32 times.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

