December 29, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for D.J. Moore, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's team-high 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 per game) have come on 83 catches (144 targets) plus four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 144 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.
  • Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Moore has averaged 70.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Saints have given up 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Moore put together a 55-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on five catches while being targeted 11 times.
  • In his last three games, Moore's 17 receptions have turned into 187 yards (62.3 ypg). He's been targeted 32 times.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.3%

18

250

1

2

4.3%

