December 29, 2021
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D'Onta Foreman and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Foreman has 365 rushing yards (52.1 ypg) on 86 carries, with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 108 receiving yards (15.4 per game) on eight catches.
  • His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 86 of those attempts (18.0%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Conceding 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Foreman rushed nine times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Foreman has piled up 172 rushing yards (57.3 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He has added four receptions for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

Dontrell Hilliard

39

8.1%

248

1

2

2.7%

6.4

