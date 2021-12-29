Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D'Onta Foreman and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has 365 rushing yards (52.1 ypg) on 86 carries, with two touchdowns.

He also has 108 receiving yards (15.4 per game) on eight catches.

His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 86 of those attempts (18.0%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Foreman's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

Conceding 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Foreman rushed nine times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Foreman has piled up 172 rushing yards (57.3 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

He has added four receptions for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4 Dontrell Hilliard 39 8.1% 248 1 2 2.7% 6.4

Powered By Data Skrive