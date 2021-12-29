Publish date:
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Foreman has 365 rushing yards (52.1 ypg) on 86 carries, with two touchdowns.
- He also has 108 receiving yards (15.4 per game) on eight catches.
- His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 86 of those attempts (18.0%).
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Conceding 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Foreman rushed nine times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Foreman has piled up 172 rushing yards (57.3 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
- He has added four receptions for 42 yards (14.0 per game).
Foreman's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
Dontrell Hilliard
39
8.1%
248
1
2
2.7%
6.4
