Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 3,928 yards while completing 68.7% of his passes (365-of-531), with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (261.9 per game).

He has tacked on 126 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.4 yards per game.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has attempted 83 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Prescott's 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals are 99.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cardinals.

This week Prescott will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8%) for 330 yards with four touchdown passes.

He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.

Prescott has racked up 758 passing yards (252.7 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (78-of-115) while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6%

