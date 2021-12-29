Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 3,928 yards while completing 68.7% of his passes (365-of-531), with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (261.9 per game).
- He has tacked on 126 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.4 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has attempted 83 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Prescott's 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals are 99.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cardinals.
- This week Prescott will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8%) for 330 yards with four touchdown passes.
- He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.
- Prescott has racked up 758 passing yards (252.7 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (78-of-115) while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 13 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
