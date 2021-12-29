Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 3,928 yards while completing 68.7% of his passes (365-of-531), with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (261.9 per game).
  • He has tacked on 126 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.4 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has attempted 83 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Prescott's 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals are 99.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cardinals.
  • This week Prescott will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8%) for 330 yards with four touchdown passes.
  • He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.
  • Prescott has racked up 758 passing yards (252.7 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (78-of-115) while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 13 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

