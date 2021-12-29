The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will try to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 17 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of 15 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 5.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' 15 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Dallas has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals give up per outing (20.4).

Dallas is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.4 points.

The Cowboys collect 409.5 yards per game, 85.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Cardinals give up per outing.

Dallas is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team picks up more than 324.3 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 15 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This year the Cardinals score 5.8 more points per game (26.3) than the Cowboys give up (20.5).

Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Cardinals average 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (350.2).

When Arizona churns out more than 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times, 19 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.

This year, Dallas has hit the over in five of seven games at home.

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

In away games, Arizona is 7-1 overall and 7-1 against the spread.

Away from home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

In four of eight road games this year, Arizona has hit the over.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

