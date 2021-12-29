Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will try to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 17 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 5.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The 48.4 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Dallas' 15 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
  • Dallas has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys put up 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals give up per outing (20.4).
  • Dallas is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.4 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 409.5 yards per game, 85.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Cardinals give up per outing.
  • Dallas is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team picks up more than 324.3 yards.
  • This year, the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).
  • In Arizona's 15 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This year the Cardinals score 5.8 more points per game (26.3) than the Cowboys give up (20.5).
  • Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Cardinals average 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (350.2).
  • When Arizona churns out more than 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times, 19 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.
  • At home, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.
  • This year, Dallas has hit the over in five of seven games at home.
  • The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
  • In away games, Arizona is 7-1 overall and 7-1 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In four of eight road games this year, Arizona has hit the over.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

