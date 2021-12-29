Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert's 50 catches have turned into 759 yards (50.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 69 times.
- Goedert has been the target of 15.9% (69 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.
- Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Football Team are 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups, Goedert has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Football Team.
- The Football Team are conceding 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times, picking up 28 yards on two receptions.
- Goedert's 19 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Jalen Reagor
53
12.2%
31
280
2
5
8.8%
