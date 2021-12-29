Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dallas Goedert, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and the Washington Football Team (6-9) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert's 50 catches have turned into 759 yards (50.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 69 times.

Goedert has been the target of 15.9% (69 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.

Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Football Team are 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups, Goedert has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Football Team.

The Football Team are conceding 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times, picking up 28 yards on two receptions.

Goedert's 19 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive