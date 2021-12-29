Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dallas Goedert, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and the Washington Football Team (6-9) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert's 50 catches have turned into 759 yards (50.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 69 times.
  • Goedert has been the target of 15.9% (69 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.
  • Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Football Team are 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In seven matchups, Goedert has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team are conceding 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times, picking up 28 yards on two receptions.
  • Goedert's 19 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Jalen Reagor

53

12.2%

31

280

2

5

8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive