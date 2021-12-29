Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has a team-high 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- He also averages 5.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 84 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 426 times this season, and he's carried 182 of those attempts (42.7%).
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars allow 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Jaguars are ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Harris rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Harris has run for 214 yards on 28 carries (71.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns over his last three games.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
182
42.7%
857
12
36
45.6%
4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson
110
25.8%
465
3
19
24.1%
4.2
Brandon Bolden
36
8.5%
176
0
7
8.9%
4.9
Mac Jones
39
9.2%
113
0
7
8.9%
2.9
