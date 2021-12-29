Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Damien Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has a team-high 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 84 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 426 times this season, and he's carried 182 of those attempts (42.7%).
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The Jaguars allow 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Jaguars are ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Harris rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • Harris has run for 214 yards on 28 carries (71.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns over his last three games.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

182

42.7%

857

12

36

45.6%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

110

25.8%

465

3

19

24.1%

4.2

Brandon Bolden

36

8.5%

176

0

7

8.9%

4.9

Mac Jones

39

9.2%

113

0

7

8.9%

2.9

