There will be player prop betting options available for Damien Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has a team-high 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

He also averages 5.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 84 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 426 times this season, and he's carried 182 of those attempts (42.7%).

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars allow 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Jaguars are ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Harris rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Harris has run for 214 yards on 28 carries (71.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns over his last three games.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 182 42.7% 857 12 36 45.6% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 110 25.8% 465 3 19 24.1% 4.2 Brandon Bolden 36 8.5% 176 0 7 8.9% 4.9 Mac Jones 39 9.2% 113 0 7 8.9% 2.9

