Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's team-high 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) have come via 62 receptions (111 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 111 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
- Mooney (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 16.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
- Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.
- The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Mooney put together a 57-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
- Mooney's stat line during his last three games includes 11 grabs for 139 yards. He put up 46.3 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
Marquise Goodwin
35
7.6%
18
300
1
1
1.9%
