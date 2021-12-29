Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Darnell Mooney's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mooney's Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's team-high 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) have come via 62 receptions (111 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 111 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
  • Mooney (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 16.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
  • Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.
  • The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Mooney put together a 57-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Mooney's stat line during his last three games includes 11 grabs for 139 yards. He put up 46.3 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

Marquise Goodwin

35

7.6%

18

300

1

1

1.9%

