Before placing any wagers on Darnell Mooney's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mooney's Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's team-high 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) have come via 62 receptions (111 targets), and he has three touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 111 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

Mooney (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 16.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).

Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.

The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Mooney put together a 57-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.

Mooney's stat line during his last three games includes 11 grabs for 139 yards. He put up 46.3 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7% Marquise Goodwin 35 7.6% 18 300 1 1 1.9%

