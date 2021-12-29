Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has rushed for 453 yards (30.2 per game) on 123 carries with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 26.9 receiving yards per game, catching 41 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his lone career matchups, Williams notched zero rushing yards versus the Bengals, 42.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.1 yards per game.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
- Williams added three catches for 30 yards.
- Williams has run for 75 yards on 18 carries (25.0 yards per game) over his last three games.
- Williams has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
123
32.5%
453
4
25
37.3%
3.7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
31.4%
517
4
12
17.9%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
55
14.5%
302
2
12
17.9%
5.5
Derrick Gore
41
10.8%
189
2
8
11.9%
4.6
