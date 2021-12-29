Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrel Williams before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has rushed for 453 yards (30.2 per game) on 123 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 26.9 receiving yards per game, catching 41 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his lone career matchups, Williams notched zero rushing yards versus the Bengals, 42.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.1 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
  • Williams added three catches for 30 yards.
  • Williams has run for 75 yards on 18 carries (25.0 yards per game) over his last three games.
  • Williams has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

123

32.5%

453

4

25

37.3%

3.7

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

31.4%

517

4

12

17.9%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

55

14.5%

302

2

12

17.9%

5.5

Derrick Gore

41

10.8%

189

2

8

11.9%

4.6

Powered By Data Skrive