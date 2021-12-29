There will be player prop betting options available for Darrel Williams before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has rushed for 453 yards (30.2 per game) on 123 carries with four touchdowns.

He also averages 26.9 receiving yards per game, catching 41 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his lone career matchups, Williams notched zero rushing yards versus the Bengals, 42.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.1 yards per game.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).

Williams added three catches for 30 yards.

Williams has run for 75 yards on 18 carries (25.0 yards per game) over his last three games.

Williams has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

Powered By Data Skrive