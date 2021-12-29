Before placing any bets on Darrell Henderson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has 688 yards on 149 carries (45.9 ypg), with five touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 29 catches for 176 yards (11.7 per game) and three receiving TDs.

He has received 149 of his team's 373 carries this season (39.9%).

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his lone career matchups, Henderson put up zero rushing yards versus the Ravens, 39.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Ravens.

The Ravens give up 85.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.

The Ravens have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Henderson rushed for 17 yards on one carry (averaging 17 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards (13.3 per game) on seven carries.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

Powered By Data Skrive