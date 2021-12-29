Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any bets on Darrell Henderson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has 688 yards on 149 carries (45.9 ypg), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 29 catches for 176 yards (11.7 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • He has received 149 of his team's 373 carries this season (39.9%).
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his lone career matchups, Henderson put up zero rushing yards versus the Ravens, 39.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens give up 85.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Ravens have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Henderson rushed for 17 yards on one carry (averaging 17 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards (13.3 per game) on seven carries.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

