In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has put up 643 yards (on 53 grabs) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times, and is averaging 42.9 yards per game.

Waller has been the target of 84 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Waller is averaging 64 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 15.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Waller, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 248.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

Waller did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.

Waller has caught zero passes on targets for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards in his last three games.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6% DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 -

