December 29, 2021
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has put up 643 yards (on 53 grabs) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times, and is averaging 42.9 yards per game.
  • Waller has been the target of 84 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Waller is averaging 64 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 15.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Waller, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 248.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Waller did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.
  • Waller has caught zero passes on targets for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards in his last three games.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

DeSean Jackson

31

-

19

449

2

0

-

