Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller has put up 643 yards (on 53 grabs) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times, and is averaging 42.9 yards per game.
- Waller has been the target of 84 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Waller is averaging 64 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 15.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Waller, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 248.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Waller did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.
- Waller has caught zero passes on targets for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards in his last three games.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
