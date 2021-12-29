Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has racked up a team-high 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also has 277 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 38 catches.
- He has handled 183, or 43.3%, of his team's 423 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- In his two career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game versus the Giants, 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery has not rushed for a touchdown against the Giants.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 26th in the league, conceding 125.3 yards per game.
- The Bears are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- Montgomery put together a 45-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 21 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He chipped in with seven receptions for 61 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Montgomery has run for 147 yards on 49 carries (49.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- And he has caught 18 passes for 123 yards (41.0 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
183
43.3%
713
5
33
46.5%
3.9
Justin Fields
72
17.0%
420
2
9
12.7%
5.8
Khalil Herbert
97
22.9%
413
2
8
11.3%
4.3
Damien Williams
40
9.5%
164
2
8
11.3%
4.1
