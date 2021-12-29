Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

David Montgomery will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (5-10) square off against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has racked up a team-high 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also has 277 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 38 catches.
  • He has handled 183, or 43.3%, of his team's 423 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his two career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game versus the Giants, 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery has not rushed for a touchdown against the Giants.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 26th in the league, conceding 125.3 yards per game.
  • The Bears are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Montgomery put together a 45-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 21 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with seven receptions for 61 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Montgomery has run for 147 yards on 49 carries (49.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • And he has caught 18 passes for 123 yards (41.0 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

183

43.3%

713

5

33

46.5%

3.9

Justin Fields

72

17.0%

420

2

9

12.7%

5.8

Khalil Herbert

97

22.9%

413

2

8

11.3%

4.3

Damien Williams

40

9.5%

164

2

8

11.3%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive