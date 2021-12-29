David Montgomery will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (5-10) square off against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has racked up a team-high 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also has 277 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 38 catches.

He has handled 183, or 43.3%, of his team's 423 rushing attempts this season.

The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

In his two career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game versus the Giants, 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery has not rushed for a touchdown against the Giants.

In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 26th in the league, conceding 125.3 yards per game.

The Bears are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).

Recent Performances

Montgomery put together a 45-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 21 times while scoring one touchdown.

He chipped in with seven receptions for 61 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Montgomery has run for 147 yards on 49 carries (49.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

And he has caught 18 passes for 123 yards (41.0 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 183 43.3% 713 5 33 46.5% 3.9 Justin Fields 72 17.0% 420 2 9 12.7% 5.8 Khalil Herbert 97 22.9% 413 2 8 11.3% 4.3 Damien Williams 40 9.5% 164 2 8 11.3% 4.1

