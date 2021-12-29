Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Davis Mills ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Mills has collected 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) while completing 219 of 329 passes (66.6% completion percentage), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He has added 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per game.

The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Mills accounts for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 329 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Mills went 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) for 254 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Mills has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1%

