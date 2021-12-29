Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Davis Mills ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Mills has collected 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) while completing 219 of 329 passes (66.6% completion percentage), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He has added 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per game.
  • The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mills accounts for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 329 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Mills went 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) for 254 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Mills has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

