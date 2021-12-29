In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dawson Knox and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Knox's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 46 catches have yielded 538 yards (35.9 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times.

Knox has been the target of 64 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.

Knox (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Knox put together an 11-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Knox has 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 109 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

