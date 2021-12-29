Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dawson Knox and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Knox's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 46 catches have yielded 538 yards (35.9 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times.
  • Knox has been the target of 64 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.
  • Knox (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Knox put together an 11-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Knox has 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 109 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

