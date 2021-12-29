Publish date:
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has 24 receptions (on 43 targets) for 296 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
- Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 12.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Eagles, Carter has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Carter put together a five-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
- Carter's five receptions (11 targets) have netted him 29 yards (9.7 ypg) over his last three outings.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
