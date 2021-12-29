In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about DeAndre Carter and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has 24 receptions (on 43 targets) for 296 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 12.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Eagles, Carter has not had a touchdown catch.

The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Carter put together a five-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted two times.

Carter's five receptions (11 targets) have netted him 29 yards (9.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive